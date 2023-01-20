DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $13.14 Million Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $13,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,503,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VOYA opened at $65.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.05. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.91 million. Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

