UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in UDR by 412.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $813,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in UDR by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in UDR by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in UDR by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.71.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.37. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $60.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 80.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 310.20%.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

