Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 275 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,682,000 after purchasing an additional 775,047 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 228,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,291,000 after purchasing an additional 131,370 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 183,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,579,000 after purchasing an additional 116,811 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 622,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,162,000 after acquiring an additional 94,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT opened at $192.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $188.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.88. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $265.30.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 28.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

