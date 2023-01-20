Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.32 Million Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of J. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J stock opened at $118.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.95 and its 200-day moving average is $122.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock worth $7,726,746 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

