Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 33.9% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 3,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.13 per share, with a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,829,127.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

CINF stock opened at $101.15 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.97 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Cincinnati Financial had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -766.67%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.