W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,775 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 739.5% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $5,955,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 35.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 476,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,772,000 after acquiring an additional 123,873 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $69.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.34 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.12.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.