Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in KeyCorp by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after acquiring an additional 135,193 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 335,457 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in KeyCorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE:KEY opened at $16.45 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

