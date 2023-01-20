Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 280 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAB. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,404,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,985,000 after acquiring an additional 34,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $100.08 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $78.26 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,162,516.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,162,516.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $181,626.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,540.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAB. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

