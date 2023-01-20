The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of AES by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AES to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $21,283,408.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AES’s payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

