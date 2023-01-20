Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 120,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lincoln National Stock Performance

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $76.40.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading

