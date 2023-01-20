Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 312 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after acquiring an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $38,608,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,516,000 after acquiring an additional 247,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $201,066,000 after acquiring an additional 240,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DRI opened at $145.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.68. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $152.08. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,522.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,522.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,975 shares of company stock worth $3,439,234 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.