Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.50 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Covenant Partners LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 26.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 113.1% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 28.5% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 985,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,640,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $216.21 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.24 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.62.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 159.42%.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $336.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.85.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.