Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 4,559 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 7.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -165.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.