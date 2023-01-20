Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 157.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,644,000 after buying an additional 3,519,691 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth about $188,418,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after buying an additional 1,613,255 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,084.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,116,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,382,000 after buying an additional 1,022,489 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 38.3% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,344,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,735,000 after buying an additional 926,658 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $61.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $52.41 and a 1-year high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. On average, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.