Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 49,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,475,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 3.6 %

IR stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $59.38.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 11.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,378 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,969. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

