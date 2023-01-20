Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 961 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at $582,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of CNP opened at $30.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.86. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.03 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

