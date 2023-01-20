Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 171 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,012,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 512.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 241,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,493,000 after acquiring an additional 202,302 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $155.26 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.13 and a 1 year high of $217.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.83 and a 200 day moving average of $163.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.32%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MAA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.85.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,319.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,383 shares of company stock valued at $528,613 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

