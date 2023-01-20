Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after acquiring an additional 48,750 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

PFG stock opened at $86.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.61.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

