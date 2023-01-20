Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 117 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $918,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 35.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $145.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $124.43 and a 12-month high of $214.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.68 and its 200-day moving average is $150.69.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

