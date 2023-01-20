Clear Street Markets LLC Buys New Stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,436,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after buying an additional 1,387,152 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 193.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,023,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 675,126 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 174,484 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth $712,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in PlayAGS by 139.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 160,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 93,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

AGS opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $197.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.25. PlayAGS Inc has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.39.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. The business had revenue of $78.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.79 million. Equities analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 8,208,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $41,040,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

