Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FANG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.81.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

FANG opened at $146.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.99. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.00. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.71 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 28.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

