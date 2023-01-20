673 Shares in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Bought by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kemper in the second quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 20.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 7.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 8.5% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Price Performance

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.04. Kemper Co. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Kemper’s payout ratio is -22.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

