Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 5,700 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMLP opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.75. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

