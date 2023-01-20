Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 28.6% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Tapestry by 1.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 36,948 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 19.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Tapestry by 11.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,487 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Tapestry by 28.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $44.09.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $60,954.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,118.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TPR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Tapestry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tapestry to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Tapestry to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tapestry from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

