Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases New Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 403 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 74.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 697 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Splunk by 1.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Splunk by 3.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 32,400 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 665.4% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,960 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 6.0% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,562 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.30. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $150.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.14.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Splunk to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Splunk to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

