Clear Street Markets LLC Decreases Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1,098.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $18.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.41 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

