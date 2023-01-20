Clear Street Markets LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Invesco by 7.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 16.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 181,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 25,973 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Invesco in the third quarter worth about $4,339,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 68.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 25.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 279,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 56,808 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Invesco Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $24.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVZ. UBS Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

