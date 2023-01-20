Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 361.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REM stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57.

