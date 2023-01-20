Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 171 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 237.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 183.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 57.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 457.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in NetApp during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at $9,481,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,707 shares of company stock valued at $748,890. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day moving average of $67.50.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 115.30% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTAP. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on NetApp from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

NetApp Profile

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

