VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,897,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,043 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of VICI Properties worth $56,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VICI. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICI. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of VICI opened at $33.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.95 and its 200-day moving average is $32.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.