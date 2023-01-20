Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 593,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 142,946 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $57,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth $2,154,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4,778.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 134,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 234,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insider Activity

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total value of $50,372.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,944.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,124.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total transaction of $50,372.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,944.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,150 shares of company stock valued at $6,046,228. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIX opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.24.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.49%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.