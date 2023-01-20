Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 40,790 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,892,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 40,790 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 7.40% of AngioDynamics worth $59,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 35.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after buying an additional 97,632 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 40.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 26.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 61.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in AngioDynamics by 14.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $528.70 million, a PE ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.66. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $24.87.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

