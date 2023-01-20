LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Stock Position Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,302,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 204,885 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $61,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in LKQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Natixis bought a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in LKQ by 9.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 491,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 43,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 65.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after acquiring an additional 136,153 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKQ Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $55.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.94. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.35. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $58.85.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.19%.

About LKQ



LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

