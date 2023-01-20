Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,898,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Conagra Brands worth $61,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,943,000 after buying an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after buying an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,123 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 878,269 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $38.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.74.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

