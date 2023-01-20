Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 14,603 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,603 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $63,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total transaction of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.17, for a total value of $192,764.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,950,628.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director N Anthony Coles sold 5,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.11, for a total value of $4,111,845.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,522.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,212 shares of company stock worth $14,070,511. Insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $851.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $782.53.

REGN stock opened at $715.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $779.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $732.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $686.49.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Stories

