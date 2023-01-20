Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,714,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 117,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $66,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,628,000 after buying an additional 95,909 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 581,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,880,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after buying an additional 111,682 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 42.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 461,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after buying an additional 138,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.0% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 457,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,587,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

In other news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $155,658.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,483.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $155,658.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,483.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $1,962,919.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,111.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,749 shares of company stock worth $3,346,757. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $49.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.33. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $62.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.49.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $286.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 38.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.76%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.