Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,037 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,077 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at $25,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV opened at $184.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.10. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $1,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.71.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

