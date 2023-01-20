Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $111.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.41. The firm has a market cap of $458.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $69.81 and a twelve month high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

