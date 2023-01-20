Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,318 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $42,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,557 shares of company stock worth $25,351,834. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $233.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

