Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 210 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Lennox International by 22.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,108,000 after purchasing an additional 35,933 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lennox International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 85,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Lennox International by 320.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46,276 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,940,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total transaction of $37,954.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $468,358.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of LII opened at $233.14 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.85 and a 12-month high of $295.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $253.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.99.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.05). Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 143.41% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 31.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LII. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lennox International from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lennox International from $279.00 to $258.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.77.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

See Also

