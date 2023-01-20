Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 494.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY opened at $186.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $209.92.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.05). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Featured Stories

