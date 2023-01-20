Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $104.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.