Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.5% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 102.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in PPG Industries by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 250,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,807,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PPG. StockNews.com raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.24.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $123.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.70. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $162.78.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

