Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,867 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allie Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 14.1% in the third quarter. Allie Family Office LLC now owns 59,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.4% in the third quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 23,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 30.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 138,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 32,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

