Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 983 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 230.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $240,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,279,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,857,224.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $240,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,279,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,857,224.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $115,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,406,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,429 shares of company stock valued at $18,596,402 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $184.06 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $193.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 126.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.65.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $311.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.99 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 9.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.13.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

