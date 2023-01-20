Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stake Lifted by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1,412.0% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 71.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 25.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 2.8 %

HWM stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.21.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.