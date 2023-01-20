Clear Street Markets LLC Purchases 528 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NiSource to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NiSource to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $26.83 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.57.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.60 million. NiSource had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

