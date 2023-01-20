SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 75.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,946,000 after purchasing an additional 100,863 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 13.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 673,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,822,000 after purchasing an additional 81,527 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 29.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,750,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

SBAC opened at $294.45 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.37 and a beta of 0.49.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.27.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.