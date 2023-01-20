Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 535,684 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Huntsman worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after purchasing an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,079,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,007,000 after purchasing an additional 58,676 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,556,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,388 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,300,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,308,000 after purchasing an additional 190,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,866,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,025,000 after purchasing an additional 56,342 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Stock Down 0.1 %

HUN stock opened at $30.54 on Friday. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. Huntsman had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.80.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

