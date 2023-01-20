Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $35,000 in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 235.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.10. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.66.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.56%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $200,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,400 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $39,144.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,861 shares in the company, valued at $387,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $200,452.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,543 shares of company stock worth $266,663 over the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

